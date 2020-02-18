Global  

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy After Hundreds Of Sex Abuse Lawsuits

The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy as it faces hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits and thousands of alleged victims.
