Head of hospital dies in coronavirus epicenter

The head of a leading hospital in China&apos;s central city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, died of the disease on Tuesday while South Korea announced an economic emergency and Singapore Airlines slashed flights.

Francesca Lynagh reports.
