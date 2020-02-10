Chinese company develops protective hood for medical staff fighting coronavirus

A company in central China has developed a protective hood for medical staff fighting coronavirus to free them from tight protective glasses.

The video, filmed in the city of Xinxiang in Henan Province on February 16, shows the chief marketing officer named Change from Henan Tuoren Medical Device Co.

Ltd introducing the newly-developed protective hood displayed on a woman's head.

Chang said: "Medical workers have to wear protective glasses and face masks separately and the tight glasses injure their faces after wearing for a long time.

The protective hood combines the protective glasses and face mask together." The hood is well sealed but the air supply system on it stops it from fogging up.

According to reports, the developers are having the final test on the protective hood to make it have the best effect and the relative companies are doing a clinical test.