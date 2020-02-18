Global  

Ozzy Osbourne scraps North American Tour

Ozzy Osbourne scraps North American Tour

Ozzy Osbourne scraps North American Tour

Ozzy Osbourne has scrapped his 2020 North American dates so he can focus on his health.
Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour a month after revealing Parkinson's diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne has canceled his North American tour for health reasons. The news comes roughly a month...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by Clash


Ozzy Osbourne cancels US tour to undergo medical treatment

Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled his North American tour to undergo medical treatment.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by Clash, Billboard.com



