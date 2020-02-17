Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ronan Keating and wife Storm expecting baby girl

Ronan Keating and wife Storm expecting baby girl

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Ronan Keating and wife Storm expecting baby girl

Ronan Keating and wife Storm expecting baby girl

Boyzone singer Ronan Keating and his wife Storm are expecting their first daughter together.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ronan Keating reveals sex of his and wife Storm’s second child

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm are expecting a baby girl, the singer has revealed.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Daily Record



You Might Like


Tweets about this

BelTel_Ent

BelTel Entertainment Ronan Keating reveals***of his and wife Storm’s second child https://t.co/zroMoqz3cS https://t.co/SdIeCn6m5c 37 minutes ago

ViralNewsNow1

Viral News Now Ronan Keating announces he’s having baby girl with wife Storm https://t.co/iuc1RjITph https://t.co/WO2WY2v4LM 56 minutes ago

MarkTodd

Music news From Music News - Ronan Keating and wife Storm expecting baby girl https://t.co/r1WOvvPbQw #musicnews 4 hours ago

GalihSeba

Galih Sebastian Ronan Keating and wife Storm expecting baby girl The Irish popstar revealed the baby's gender during an interview w… https://t.co/O68D657ygx 4 hours ago

gen21argentina

gen21 Ronan Keating and wife Storm expecting baby girl The Irish popstar revealed the baby's gender during an interview w… https://t.co/6kn6iM3kAO 4 hours ago

PsychicAmandaH

Amanda Hall Psychic RT @10Daily: Following his appearance at Fire Fight Australia, Ronan Keating and wife Storm have revealed some very happy news. https://t.c… 4 hours ago

Tina__1975

Tina RT @TheSun: Ronan Keating and wife Storm announce they're having a baby girl https://t.co/ZBghNKjJL8 4 hours ago

Tina__1975

Tina RT @hellomag: Ronan Keating reveals his wife Storm is having a girl https://t.co/3dKSmD0w0T 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ronan and Storm Keating expecting baby girl [Video]Ronan and Storm Keating expecting baby girl

Ronan Keating's wife Storm is expecting a baby girl.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.