Drew Carey’s murdered ex was a ‘positive force in the world' 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:43s - Published Drew Carey’s murdered ex was a ‘positive force in the world' Drew Carey has paid tribute to his ex-fiancee following her murder at the weekend.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Drew Carey Breaks Silence on Former Fiancee Amie Harwick's Tragic Murder Drew Carey is breaking his silence on the tragic death of his ex fiancee Amie Harwick, who was...

Just Jared - Published 15 hours ago



'Price Is Right' Halts Production After Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Murder Drew just issued this statement, obtained by TMZ, "Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to...

TMZ.com - Published 15 hours ago







You Might Like