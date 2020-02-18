Marcua Amakaer

>> it is good to see our next guest.

Marcus has been a fixture in the low country as charleston's first poet laureate.

And he has used it as function and art.

And we are glad to welcome him back on what he is doing, and congratulate him on his beautiful baby girl.

>> thank you very much, she's 12 weeks old.

>> what's her name?

>> ray.

>> ray of sunshine.

>> ray of sunshine, and she's an amazing girl.

>> how is your wife, jordan doing?

>> we're both great.

She's awesome, getting a lot of rest now, and ray is sleeping a little bit more throughout the night.

>> i'm sure that when she awakes you up in the middle of the night, do creative thoughts run through your mind or are you fired like every other dad it varies.

Monday creative things happen, and tuesday they don't.

And at the same time, like an hour.

>> emily: it, i'm writing something, or an hour later, i'm tired.

>> but she has been an inspiraton for you.

And you said that you brought a people.

Do you want to read it now for us?

>> i can read it now for sure.

This is called sleep when the baby sleeps.

Sleep when the baby sleeps, they say, as if sleeping is a switch easily turned on.

Especially when all of your mind's power is being used for empowerment, the electricity of fatherhood.

Especially when you know that a dad could be a god, but you are a feminist.

Especially when your daughteres breathing could brush the cloud.

But you keep checking for storms through the weather worn insomnia.

What if a baby is a people.

Ask me to sleep if you that, and every breath is a mirror fog through unstable fretfulness, a mouth will be fed, a woman will be born, a person will be an echo and your eyelids will be heavy with daylight.

>> that is so beautiful, marcus.

>> brand-new piece there.

>> so beautiful and so touching.

You know h.

We think of arts, and we'll be joining by an artist in a few minutes, when you will we think of writing, poetry is writing all it's own, and it makes you think of it in a different way.

When you say the breath of a baby brushes the cloud away, the meaning is so profound.

Do you find that it has changed at all since her birth?

I mean, you've always been a wonderful boat, but is it taking on a different feeling?

>> yes, it's track to me to see the work or the emotions, like writing with her in my armed, and all of the aspects of my life have been tightened up, the financial and the friendships and business wise, i'm thinking more about the future as opposed to just doing things projects by project, i'm thinking long-term right now.

With poetry, it has really helped me to see more of the motion and the layers behind words, and that's what i teach in the schools, doing a lot of poetry workshops with students, helping them to understand the power of this art form.

And that's important.

>> i want to know more about the work you've been doing in schools, and the impact you've had on those students, because we're in such a technology based society.

And you tighten them down, or it's a message through text, and it's not this.

>> i say that it is this.

The students that i see in elementary school up through college, they're very much in tune with their motions and i don't think that they realize that the door is open for them to share.

And that's what i preach, however you get your emotions out, you have safe space to do that.

So in the workshop, it teaches them the ways to write.

Figurative language, and exercises but continue the confines of petri.

So i give the students a lot more credit than some people do.

I think they're a lot more in tune of their emotions and they're ahead of me.

Because i didn't start poetry until high school.

Just for a week, there was five fifth grade classes, and it was amazing to see them share their work and be open to sharing.

>> you're also the gilliard artist in residence, and you have a wonderful future.

And can you tell us about the next project?

>> yes, i have a book coming out in june, the birth of all things, and i have an an come with yeten baxter, who just