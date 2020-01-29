John Bolton spoke at Duke University about upcoming book 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:28s - Published John Bolton spoke at Duke University about upcoming book Former national security adviser John Bolton spoke publicly for the first time since the impeachment trial.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources ‘I Hope It’s Not Suppressed’: Bolton Alludes to Book Details, Trump Criticisms at Event *John Bolton* spoke at Duke University tonight and did not go into any sort of detail about his book,...

Mediaite - Published 16 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this jerrydaniels RT @YAppelbaum: John Bolton spoke for the first time since the impeachment inquiry—and @GrahamDavidA was there to hear it all: https://t.co… 4 minutes ago