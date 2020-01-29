Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > John Bolton spoke at Duke University about upcoming book

John Bolton spoke at Duke University about upcoming book

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:28s - Published < > Embed
John Bolton spoke at Duke University about upcoming book

John Bolton spoke at Duke University about upcoming book

Former national security adviser John Bolton spoke publicly for the first time since the impeachment trial.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

‘I Hope It’s Not Suppressed’: Bolton Alludes to Book Details, Trump Criticisms at Event

‘I Hope It’s Not Suppressed’: Bolton Alludes to Book Details, Trump Criticisms at Event*John Bolton* spoke at Duke University tonight and did not go into any sort of detail about his book,...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

jerry41413871

jerrydaniels RT @YAppelbaum: John Bolton spoke for the first time since the impeachment inquiry—and @GrahamDavidA was there to hear it all: https://t.co… 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

White House Urges Bolton Not To Publish Upcoming Book [Video]White House Urges Bolton Not To Publish Upcoming Book

The White House says former national security adviser John Bolton's book contains classified information.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:06Published

White Houses Tells John Bolton To Delete Portions Of Upcoming Book [Video]White Houses Tells John Bolton To Delete Portions Of Upcoming Book

The White House letter sent to Bolton comes as President Donald Trump was tweeting about his former national security advisor. It was days before a published report connected the president to demand..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.