Tampa Bay Lightning top Colorado Avalanche in overtime for franchise-best 11th straight win

Tampa Bay Lightning top Colorado Avalanche in overtime for franchise-best 11th straight win

Tampa Bay Lightning top Colorado Avalanche in overtime for franchise-best 11th straight win

Things are going so well for the Tampa Bay Lightning that the they’re starting to judge the quality of their wins.

Lightning top Avs in OT for franchise-best 11th straight win

DENVER (AP) — Nikita Kucherov stole the puck from Nathan MacKinnon and scored 3:03 into overtime,...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Preview: Lightning go for 11th straight victory as road trip begins against Avalanche

The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to set their franchise record for consecutive victories when they...
FOX Sports - Published


nhltay21

Joe Tay RT @NHLdotcom: Nikita Kucherov scored in overtime and the Lightning set a team record with their 11th straight win, 4-3 against the Avalanc… 20 minutes ago

Be2Sports

be2Sports #NHLTicket Mikko Rantanen will be out weeks after the Colorado Avalanche forward sustained an upper-body injury du… https://t.co/3VaOQUggq9 2 hours ago

Be2Sports

be2Sports #NHLTicket The Tampa Bay Lightning won their 11th straight game when Nikita Kucherov scored on a breakaway at 3:03… https://t.co/FMSGiwNGaE 2 hours ago

Allovimo

Alexandra RT @RawCharge: The Lightning’s franchise record 11 game winning streak at a glance https://t.co/NQaA75MhpV 3 hours ago

RawCharge

Raw Charge The Lightning’s franchise record 11 game winning streak at a glance https://t.co/NQaA75MhpV 3 hours ago

xBRYCExxx

Bryce RT @trump_nhl: The tremendous Tampa Bay Lightning just keep WINNING after beating the very good Colorado Avalanche in one of the GREAT game… 4 hours ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Lightning top Avalanche in OT, set franchise record with 11th straight victory https://t.co/Gsn6dtOn3h #florida https://t.co/MLjUB8Gje5 4 hours ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Nikita Kucherov scored in overtime and the Lightning set a team record with their 11th straight win, 4-3 against th… https://t.co/vPo1v1uKv2 5 hours ago


Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Highlights [Video]Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 02/17/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:37Published

Tampa Bay Lightning win 9th straight game, top Edmonton Oilers 3-1 [Video]Tampa Bay Lightning win 9th straight game, top Edmonton Oilers 3-1

Yanni Gourde scored a short-handed goal to lift the Lightning to their ninth straight victory on Thursday night. Story: http://bit.ly/38qfaqg

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:22Published

