Canyon County GOP hosts Lincoln Day banquet 32 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:38s - Published Canyon County GOP hosts Lincoln Day banquet As is tradition in Canyon County on President's Day, the county Republican party holds their annual Lincoln Day banquet. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Canyon County GOP hosts Lincoln Day banquet RACHEL---IT'S ACANYON COUNTYTRADITION----ONPRESIDENT'S DAY,THE COUNTYREPUBLICAN PARTYALWAYS HOLDS THEIRANNUAL LINCOLN DAYBANQUET.IT'S A CHANCE FORTHE LOCAL G.O.P. TOHEAR FROMSPEAKERS, AND GETCAUGHT UP ONTHINGS HAPPENINGHERE AND INWASHINGTON.SENATOR MIKECRAPO WAS ONE OFTHE SPEAKERS ATMONDAY NIGHTSEVENT, AND WEASKED HIM WHY HEENJOYS THESEGATHERINGS."THAT'S ANOPPORTUNITY FORREPUBLICANS TO GETTOGETHER AND TODISCUSS POLITICSAND REALLY ENGAGEIN WHAT THE PARTYIS ALL ABOUT WHICHIS TO TRY ANDSTRENGTHEN ANDIMPROVE AMERICA."ON A SIDE NOTE, YOUCAN HEAR SENATORMIKE CRAPO TALK INDETAIL ABOUT THERECENT SENATEIMPEACHMENTHEARINGS COMINGUP THIS SUNDAYNIGHT AT 10:00 ON SIXON YOUR SIDE.





You Might Like

Tweets about this