How to lose weight, not money

LOOKING FOR A CHEAPER WAY TOGET FIT?SPECIALITY GYMS ANDDROP IN WORK OUT CLASSES...CAN GET PRICEY...BUTEXERCISING DOESN'T HAVE TO PUTYOU IN DEBT.NEW THIS MORNING,CONSUMER INVESTIGATOR KRISTINBYRNE SHARES WAYS TO WORKOUT... WITHOUT GOING BROKE.HOW CAN YOU SAVE CASH AND GETFIT?IF YOU HAVEN'TALREADY...LOOK INTO YOURHEALTH INSURANCE PLAN...SOMEOFFER DISCOUNTED GYMMEMBERSHIPS...OR FREE FITNESSTRACKERS..AND YOU CAN ALSOCONSIDER TURNING TO TECHNOLOGYTO REACH YOUR FITNESS GOALS.....CHECK OUT FREE FITNESS APPSLIKE NIKE TRAINING CLUB, C25KSWORKIT, AND BLOGILATES.

LIKETO CYCLE?

YOU DON'T NEED TOBUY A PRICY PELETON.STATIONARY BIKES ARE AS LOW AS200 DOLLARS....AND INSTEAD OFBUYING A PELETON BIKE...BUYTHE PELETON APP FOR THIRTEENDOLLARS A MONTH.

IF YOU ENJOYWORKING IN A GROUP, USECLASSPASS.

AN AVERAGE CLASSCAN COST UP TO 40 DOLLARS AMONTH, BUT YOU CAN ATTEND UPTO FIVE CLASSES FOR FIVE BUCKSLESS.

IF MONEY MOTIVATESYOU....WITH THE DIET BETAPP...YOU BET TO LOSE UP TOTEN PERCENT OF YOUR BODYWEIGHT...YOU GET YOUR MONEYBACK IF YOU REACH YOUR GOAL.WITH THE GYM PACT APP -- YOUEARN CASH FOR EXERCISING...BUTYOU GET FINED IF YOU DON'TREACH YOUR GOAL..IM CONSUMERINVESTIGATOR KRI