Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Melissa McCarthy once mistaken for Amy Schumer by dry cleaner

Melissa McCarthy once mistaken for Amy Schumer by dry cleaner

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Melissa McCarthy once mistaken for Amy Schumer by dry cleaner

Melissa McCarthy once mistaken for Amy Schumer by dry cleaner

Melissa McCarthy has recalled the time she was mistaken for Amy Schumer by her local dry cleaners during a prank staged by Ellen DeGeneres.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Melissa McCarthy Recalls Being Mistaken for Amy Schumer During Dry Cleaner Prank

Sitting down with Ellen DeGeneres for her talk show, 'The Kitchen' actress also reveals that her role...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Melissa McCarthy once mistaken for Amy Schumer by dry cleaner https://t.co/9fgQAT9thB https://t.co… 3 hours ago

DorothySmith11

Dorothy 🌊💙🐾💙🌊 RT @TheTorontoSun: Melissa McCarthy once mistaken for Amy Schumer at dry cleaners https://t.co/gRIDw2utUk https://t.co/apVSlbPFYq 5 hours ago

TheTorontoSun

Toronto Sun Melissa McCarthy once mistaken for Amy Schumer at dry cleaners https://t.co/gRIDw2utUk https://t.co/apVSlbPFYq 6 hours ago

alexlovesrhyth1

MARK Melissa McCarthy once mistaken for Amy Schumer by dry cleaner https://t.co/kkvi20HS0j https://t.co/RoVnUGNB6m 16 hours ago

People_SA

People Magazine SA Melissa McCarthy once mistaken for Amy Schumer by dry cleaner - https://t.co/iPMs47ZUKb https://t.co/juUNGbaVn1 17 hours ago

CinemaNews24

CINEMANEW24.COM Melissa McCarthy once mistaken for Amy Schumer by dry cleaner – Film News | https://t.co/z8Ev4M8udX… https://t.co/sbBpIzrSnD 1 day ago

JamShowbiz

CanoeShowbiz Melissa McCarthy once mistaken for Amy Schumer at dry cleaners https://t.co/DeokXZVn7S 1 day ago

Canoe

Canoe Melissa McCarthy once mistaken for Amy Schumer at dry cleaners https://t.co/wPObg1RXxq 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.