Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This 4-year-old kid can identify every single country in the world

This 4-year-old kid can identify every single country in the world

Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 02:12s - Published < > Embed
This 4-year-old kid can identify every single country in the worldHow many toddlers do you know who can name any country on a map? Genius!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

THE SECRET GARDEN movie - Dixie Egerickx, Colin Firth, Julie Walters [Video]THE SECRET GARDEN movie - Dixie Egerickx, Colin Firth, Julie Walters

THE SECRET GARDEN Movie - UK Trailer - From the producer of Harry Potter and Paddington - Plot synopsis: THE SECRET GARDEN tells the story of Mary Lennox (Dixie Egerickx - Genius, The Little Stranger),..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:12Published

The Call of the Wild Movie - Will You Answer the Call? [Video]The Call of the Wild Movie - Will You Answer the Call?

The best stories are inspired by real adventures. Harrison Ford tells us the journey that led to the legendary novel #CalloftheWild. #AnswertheCall and see it in theaters this FRIDAY. To celebrate the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.