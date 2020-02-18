Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Living Large: Hotel Once Home To Judge Judy

Living Large: Hotel Once Home To Judge Judy

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
Living Large: Hotel Once Home To Judge Judy

Living Large: Hotel Once Home To Judge Judy

An iconic New York hotel is also home to a number of choice apartments for full service luxury living.

CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge takes the tour.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cbslocal

CBS Local RT @CBSNewYork: #LivingLarge: This newly renovated landmark hotel was once home to @JudgeJudy and hosted several other stars. @NatDuddridge… 32 minutes ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York #LivingLarge: This newly renovated landmark hotel was once home to @JudgeJudy and hosted several other stars.… https://t.co/Q7X7BPp1UL 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.