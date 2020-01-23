Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vivarium Film

Vivarium Film

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
Vivarium Film

Vivarium Film

Vivarium Movie - Official UK & IRELAND Trailer 2020 During their search for the perfect home, Gemma (Imogen Poots) and Tom (Jesse Eisenberg) find themselves trapped in a mysterious labyrinth-like suburban neighbourhood named Yonder.

All attempts to escape end in failure, culminating in the discovery of a baby on the pavement outside house number 9 with the instructions 'raise the child and be released'.

Reminiscent of the likes of Get Out and TV's Black Mirror, VIVARIUM is as thrillingly provocative as it is wickedly enjoyable, and takes you on a trip into an unforgettable suburban Twilight Zone.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OrbitFilm

FreeRadicalOrbFilms REVIEW of cracking ambitious timely Irish film starring Jessie Eisenberg Imogen Poots Eanna Hardwick and directed b… https://t.co/57qRovmdU4 5 hours ago

marco_issa

Marco Issa RT @firstshowing: New UK Trailer for Indie Sci-Fi Film 'Vivarium' with Eisenberg & Poots https://t.co/6g022iNJj6 #Vivarium #ImogenPoots #Je… 8 hours ago

SirTwinBeard

Graham 🐝 RT @ZoboWithShotgun: My first film poster 😍 with my review for @thehorrorcist on the mind-bending Vivarium! I’m so excited!!! https://t.co/… 9 hours ago

glasgowyouth

GYFF It's only 7 days to go until @glasgowfilmfest! In the final days leading up to the festival, our Youth Board will b… https://t.co/0vv0Z8UjVj 9 hours ago

DeepsTech

Tech Deeps New UK Trailer for Indie Sci-Fi Film ‘Vivarium’ with Eisenberg & Poots https://t.co/8i89UaLpxI 13 hours ago

FilmFanInfo

FilmFan New UK Trailer for Indie Sci-Fi Film 'Vivarium' with Eisenberg & Poots https://t.co/EvhFIcuIuk https://t.co/nDMSAwDNe5 13 hours ago

Chimangon

carloncho New UK Trailer for Indie Sci-Fi Film 'Vivarium' with Eisenberg & Poots https://t.co/tHHahNZTk0 16 hours ago

DenofGeekUS

Den of Geek News! Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg star in #Vivarium a psychological horror film about a couple stuck in a nightmaris… https://t.co/pGQfS67hmD 16 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vivarium Film Clip - Number 9 [Video]Vivarium Film Clip - Number 9

Vivarium Film Clip - Number 9 A science fiction film, directed by Lorcan Finnegan, from a story by Finnegan and Garret Shanley. It stars Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots.

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.