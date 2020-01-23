Vivarium Film

Vivarium Movie - Official UK & IRELAND Trailer 2020 During their search for the perfect home, Gemma (Imogen Poots) and Tom (Jesse Eisenberg) find themselves trapped in a mysterious labyrinth-like suburban neighbourhood named Yonder.

All attempts to escape end in failure, culminating in the discovery of a baby on the pavement outside house number 9 with the instructions 'raise the child and be released'.

Reminiscent of the likes of Get Out and TV's Black Mirror, VIVARIUM is as thrillingly provocative as it is wickedly enjoyable, and takes you on a trip into an unforgettable suburban Twilight Zone.