Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Disney wedding dresses add extra magic to your big day

Disney wedding dresses add extra magic to your big day

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Disney wedding dresses add extra magic to your big day

Disney wedding dresses add extra magic to your big day

Add a little extra magic to your wedding day with these enchanting Disney wedding dresses — no fairy godmother required!

Story: http://bit.ly/2HznF6H
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Disney announces collaboration with Allure Bridal to launch princess-inspired wedding gowns

Disney and Allure Bridals have teamed up to offer future brides fairy tale inspired wedding dresses...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami TRUE FAIRYTALE WEDDING - Add a little extra magic to your wedding day with these enchanting Princess-inspired… https://t.co/HolNAtSdCa 57 minutes ago

abcactionnews

ABC Action News GOT MAGIC? ✨Add a little extra magic to your wedding day with these enchanting Disney dresses — no fairy godmother… https://t.co/s2QqASnzW4 9 hours ago

SnoozyWeiss

snoozy_weiss Disney Plus? This is Disney EXTRA https://t.co/5Hr5BZxhcY 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Disney announces princess-inspired wedding dress line [Video]Disney announces princess-inspired wedding dress line

Want to look like a princess on your big day? Check out these magical designs for your fairytale wedding.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.