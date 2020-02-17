Disney wedding dresses add extra magic to your big day 9 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:38s - Published Disney wedding dresses add extra magic to your big day Add a little extra magic to your wedding day with these enchanting Disney wedding dresses — no fairy godmother required! Story: http://bit.ly/2HznF6H

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Disney announces collaboration with Allure Bridal to launch princess-inspired wedding gowns Disney and Allure Bridals have teamed up to offer future brides fairy tale inspired wedding dresses...

USATODAY.com - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this CBS4 Miami TRUE FAIRYTALE WEDDING - Add a little extra magic to your wedding day with these enchanting Princess-inspired… https://t.co/HolNAtSdCa 57 minutes ago ABC Action News GOT MAGIC? ✨Add a little extra magic to your wedding day with these enchanting Disney dresses — no fairy godmother… https://t.co/s2QqASnzW4 9 hours ago snoozy_weiss Disney Plus? This is Disney EXTRA https://t.co/5Hr5BZxhcY 4 days ago