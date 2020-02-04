Prashant Kishor: How valuable is he and can he dent the JD(U)'s prospects?|OneIndia News

Global  

Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, who was expelled from the JD(U), on Tuesday launched a the 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign that asks the youth what they want.

Kishor, known for his winning streak, has not aligned with any party but could he dent the JD(U)-BJP alliance's prospects in the crucial Bihar Assembly elections?

What is his game plan ahead?

We analyse.
