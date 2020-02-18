Global  

Why Recycling Is So Complicated

With the world facing a climate emergency, everyone feels compelled to recycle but is it as easy as made out?

Across the UK, councils employ different methods and plans to recycling, making for confusing guidelines that change by area.

With products sometimes comprising of several materials it can also be confusing on how best to recycle, running the risk of contaminating recycled materials and sending everything to landfill.
