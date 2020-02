13 First Alert Las Vegas morning forecast | Feb. 18, 2020 SHOWERS, LIMITING HIGHS TO THEMID 60S.SUNDAY BOUNCES BACK TO THEUPPER 60S AS SUNSHINEINCREASES, BUT BREEZES WILLPICK UP LATE IN THE DAY.ANOTHER SYSTEM EARLY NEXT WEEKCOULD DELIVER A COOL DOWN TOTHE LOW 60S MONDAY WITHSTRONGER WINDS, BUT RIGHT NOWTHAT'S NOT SET IN STONE.A GROUP OF AMERICANS ARE BACKIN THE U-S -- AFTER BEINGQUARATINED ON