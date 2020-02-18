Global  

Mead ruled out of England’s She Believes Cup defence through injury

England women's head coach Phil Neville discusses his squad for the She Believes Cup.

Arsenal striker Beth Mead has been left out of the squad through injury.

The forward was forced off during her club’s 3-2 win over Liverpool on Thursday and will not join Neville’s side in America for next month’s tournament.
