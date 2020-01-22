Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 10 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Musicians

10 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Musicians

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:48s - Published < > Embed
10 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Musicians

10 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Musicians

These celebs are talented behind a microphone as well as in front of a camera!

For this list, we're looking at celebrities we bet you didn't know were musicians.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

10 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Musicians

These celebs are talented behind a microphone as well as in front of a camera!

For this list, we're looking at celebrities we bet you didn't know were musicians.

Our countdown includes Ricky Gervais, Russell Crowe, Scarlett Johansson, Ryan Gosling and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

CLIQUE6

CLIQUE6° 10 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Musicians https://t.co/GV7xAZyqJE | CLIQUE6° 4 hours ago

CLIQUE6

CLIQUE6° 10 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Musicians https://t.co/3yNEyziyRb | CLIQUE6° 4 hours ago

pan121_tadeo

Gabriel Tadeo 10 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Musicians https://t.co/5AzZ2Pvz0P via @YouTube 4 hours ago

eeliveblog

Everything Entertainment Live! 10 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Short https://t.co/a6x79qlw1V https://t.co/dFRoETSWYI 6 hours ago

niranadedokun

niran adedokun 10 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Short https://t.co/gkVeIhr35I https://t.co/qmUI5CUkPr 6 hours ago

Yours_TrulyCR

Candace🎩 It’s really wild to me that my whole life I didn’t know hip dips were something people genuinely hated. I just thou… https://t.co/eFf0TLmMzh 11 hours ago

bailey_bright21

Bailey Bright RT @graciekswanson: ads on snapchat be like: “50 celebrities you didn’t know were gay! 1. ellen” 12 hours ago

ClarenceHaqq

Clarence A Haqq 15 Gay Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Gay! https://t.co/C9viKAQDv9 via @YouTube 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Every Night Of G. Love’s “The Juice Tour” Is The Best Show Of His Life [Video]Every Night Of G. Love’s “The Juice Tour” Is The Best Show Of His Life

G. Love’s passion has always been performing live. “The Juice” singer describes what it’s like to connect with the crowd and his mentality before going on stage.BUILD is a live interview series..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:10Published

Multi-Instrumentalist G. Love Breaks Down His Latest Album, 'The Juice' [Video]Multi-Instrumentalist G. Love Breaks Down His Latest Album, "The Juice"

On his new album, "The Juice," masterful multi-instrumentalist G. Love worked with four-time Grammy award winner Keb’ Mo’ and a slew of special guests to craft a unique sound that blends elements..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 21:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.