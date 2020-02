Jamia Violence: Delhi police files chargesheet, Sharjeel Imam named instigator|OneIndia News

DELHI POLICE HAS FILED A CHARGESHEET IN THE DECEMBER 15 VIOLENCE THAT TOOK PLACE IN JAMIA MILIA ISLAMIA AND NEW FRIENDS COLONY.

JNU STUDENT SHARJEEL IMAM WHO WAS ARRESTED ON SEDITION CHARGES HAS BEEN NAMED AS AN INSTIGATOR IN THE CHARGESHEET.

HE HAS BEEN SENT TO JUDICIAL CUSTODY TILL MARCH 3rd.