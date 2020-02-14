Global  

State Rep. David Nangle Arrested

State Rep. David Nangle ArrestedThe Lowell Democrat is facing campaign finance charges.
guitargeek314

Guitargeek RT @FBIBoston: #BREAKING: Early this morning, MA State Representative David Nangle was arrested by FBI & IRS-CI special agents at his home… 13 seconds ago

MtinaMorgan

Always4Hillary RT @phillipWGBH: This morning a member of the Ethics Committee, MA state Rep David Nangle, was arrested by FBI and IRS at his home in Lowel… 1 minute ago

MtinaMorgan

Always4Hillary RT @hammodimissouri: David Nangle is the name that always came up when we were told why the Massachusetts House wouldn't pass legislation t… 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

FBI Boston Special Agents Arrest State Rep. David Nangle [Video]FBI Boston Special Agents Arrest State Rep. David Nangle

The Lowell Democrat is accused of using campaign funds to fuel his gambling habit.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:55Published

State Rep. Liz Miranda On 'Safe Communities Act' [Video]State Rep. Liz Miranda On 'Safe Communities Act'

A bill proposed on Beacon Hill would effectively make Massachusetts a sanctuary state. State Rep. Liz Miranda, who co-sponsored the bill, joined Liam Martin and David Wade to discuss what it would..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 04:29Published

