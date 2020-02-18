Prince Charles opens National Automotive Innovation Centre

Prince Charles has officially opened the National Automotive Innovation Centre, home to the latest innovations in electric and automotive vehicle technology.

The royal was shown a showcase of concepts for the future of sustainable travel from Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Tata Motors and the Warwick Manufacturing Group.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn