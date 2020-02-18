The Farmory opens Fish Hatchery

GREEN BAY" NOMISSION IS THE SAME!OUR EMILY BEIERJOINS US LIVE WITHMORE!EM?BROOKE AND FISHTHOSE MISSIONSARE THE DRIVINGFORCE BEHIND THESENON PROFITS ANDONE OF THEM ISCHANGING THE WAYWE TALK AND THINKABOUT FOOD!TAKE A LOOK!"I think a lot people don'tknow what we're doinghere at the Farmory."NESTLED IN AT 8-15CHICAGO STREET THEFARMORY HASTRANSFORMED THEHISTORIC 100-YEAR-OLD BUILDING INTO AYELLOW PERCH FISHHATCHERY WITHROOM TO GROW!"this began as an ideaback in 2016 to build avertical aquaponcis farmand fish hatchery for thecommunity of GreenBay."ORGANIZERS SAYTHEY EXPECT TO BEABLE TO PRODUCE UPTO 400-THOUSANDFINGERLINGS FORSALE THIS YEAR TOAQUACULTURE FARMSIN WISCONSIN ANDTHAT'S IMPORTANTFOR SUSTAINABILITY."oceans around theworld the ecololgicchanging.

There's adecrease in the numberof wild caught fish andwe need to be able tosupplement those wild-caught sources withaquaculture, with farmfish protein."STANDUPAND ORGANIZERS SAYTHEY HOPE FOR THISTO BE A LEARNINGHUB FOR THECOMMUNITY."We can have peoplecome here to learn.

THAT EDUCATION ANDAWARENESS LEADINGTO AN EVENBRIGHTER FUTUREFOR THE FARMORY."We have a lot of roomfor expansion we can putmore tanks in we canadd water to be able tograde fish, sort them andbe able to sell them.RIGHT NOW THEFARMORY IS JUSTFOCUSING ONSELLING THOSEFINGERLINGS TO FISHFARMERS...BUTEVENTUALLY THEY'LLBE ABLE TO SELLRIGHT TO LOCALRESTAURANTSLOCALLYGROWN..SUSTAINABLE RAISED YELLOWPERCH.