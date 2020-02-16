Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > President Trump Headed For SoCal Today

President Trump Headed For SoCal Today

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
President Trump Headed For SoCal Today

President Trump Headed For SoCal Today

Meetings on the 2028 Olympics and fundraisers on the president's schedule.

Tina Patel reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

WATCH: President Trump Kicks Off Daytona 500, Presidential Limo Takes a Lap

President *Donald Trump* is in Florida today for the Daytona 500, serving in the role of grand...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •eBaums World


President Donald J Trump lands at Daytona International Speedway | NASCAR on FOX

President Donald J Trump lands at Daytona International Speedway | NASCAR on FOXThe 45th President of the United States, Donald J Trump, lands at Daytona International Speedway....
FOX Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: ‘Namaste Trump’ hoardings in Ahmedabad ahead of US President’s visit [Video]Watch: ‘Namaste Trump’ hoardings in Ahmedabad ahead of US President’s visit

‘Namaste Trump’ posters and hoardings are being put up in Ahmedabad ahead of US President’s Donald Trump’s visit.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:29Published

Over 1 lakh people to welcome President Trump at Motera Stadium Vijay Rupani [Video]Over 1 lakh people to welcome President Trump at Motera Stadium Vijay Rupani

Over 1 lakh people to welcome President Trump at Motera Stadium Vijay Rupani

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.