Ryan Newman Hospitalized In Serious Condition Following Daytona 500 Crash

Ryan Newman is hospitalized in a "serious condition" following his final-lap accident at the Daytona 500.

According to Autosport, doctors have confirmed that his injuries are not life-threatening.

Newman, driving for Roush Fenway Racing was vying for the top spot when the crash occurred.

In the back-stretch, Newman was edging ahead of Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin, with his #6 Ford Mustang.

Rounding the final corner, Hamlin's Toyota Camry tagged the rear of Blaney's Penske Mustang.