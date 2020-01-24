James Harden & Russell Westbrook Break Down Their NBA Tunnel Style

- [Man Behind Camera]Do you often not weara shirt underneath?- Yeah.- Yeah.[laughs]- Yeah, yep.Yep, yeah.- [Man Behind Camera]You're not wearing a shirtright now right?- No, for what?- No.It's impossible.- What's up, this is Russ.- And I'm James.- And today, we're 'boutto go through some of ourtunnel styles.[upbeat music]A huge part of fashion, I believe,is just being inspired byother things that you seetraveling, hotels, you knowmen's and women's fashion,different things that youmay see different culturesthat be able to changehow you look at fashionin different ways.- We travel so much that wesee so many different thingsnot just here in America,but you know whether it's Tokyo, Europe.I just try to dress anduse inspiration that I getfrom other people and tryto incorporate into mydaily habits and routine in life.This is one of my looks right here.Going white itself, ingeneral, it just stands out.You know you wanna giveit that fresh, clean lookfirst game of the season.You wanna go into theseason ready to get it on.Snakes on them chains, that says firejust when you wear whitelike that you gotta havesome fire accessories togo with it so the chainwas one of the pieces that I put onto make the white outfit pop.Whether there's cameras there or not,whatever I feel like wearing that dayand I'm confident wearing, I put it on.And the pictures gonna take itself.- This is my look righthere, opening night.- Oh, you went with the all white too.- We didn't coordinate that but you know,that's how the bros do.- Okay.- Yeah, a little off whitewith a little paint splatteryou know what I'm saying,and little white kicks.I wanted to switch it up a little bit.I didn't buy this.I just made it.Yeah, it's my brand, honestly,that's my clothing line,Honor the Gift.That's something thatwe created in the line,it's coming out soon.And more of my accessoriesfinding ways to implementthem into what I was wearing.The colors and what colorwatches and what I got onI kinda pay a little bitmore attention to it now.That was the first opening nightof playoffs.I like to have a tunnel suitand something that matchfrom top to bottom.My thing is a clean look.Especially, lighter colors.I wanted to accent withthe little red in my shoesto kinda switch it up a little bit.The shoes can change a lot.It makes the outfitsometimes because it caneither change the lookor it can dress it upit can dress it down.I went for a real casual suit look,with off white chucks.But if I would've threwsome slip on's or some bootsit could've been a different look.It depends how I'm feeling.There's no need, you know what I'm saying.It's not common 'causeeverybody it commonly ain't.You know what I mean, it's not common.It's not a common look.That's just what it is.It's just not a common look, you know.- That's when I felt like a gangster.That day I was just onsome gangster thug Tupac,thug life type swag.That's what I was on.L.A.

Inspired.Can't tell you why, but.That was, I'm assuming, in the playoffsagainst Golden State.So I had to be on my thug life.- You do your stuff.- Yeah, it's probably for sure my colorbut I don't know when I'll wear it again.Like I gotta small closet.- No, my closet small.He got a big closet.- You know what?I don't even, I don'tknow what the style is,I just put it on.You know what I'm saying.That's how I feel, I just put it on.Honestly, this day, Ididn't really feel likegetting dressed.I just kinda threw on whatever,some jeans and some comfortable shoes.That's how I felt.You know after the game we're all a ...People talking about it that's up to them.It ain't up to me.It don't change nothing forme as you probably know.It don't really matter to me.- For real.- It don't matter.- That social mediaman, people gonna talk.I can't pull that off like that.Like that's impossible for me to pull off.I got like a lot of chest hair and likeit don't make sense for me you know.For him, it makes sense.For me, it won't lookright so I can't wear it.There's a very smallgroup of people that couldpull that off.Very small, like very very small.- [Man Behind Camera] Yeah, I would--- A mass majority is impossible.- [Man Behind Camera]And you're just sayingyou just put it on.- Yeah, I mean, I can go back and I knowbut that particular outfit,that's exactly what happened.Just it's like kinda one of those things.I woke up and was like whatever,just throw something on real quickand let's go to the game.- Hell yeah, that's fire.That was last year Madison Square Garden.Dressed for the garden,you gotta look fly.To me it's the garden.It's MSG.White sweatpants with the white Fendi's.Then I just knew it wasgonna be a good night too.Russ probably know,certain stuff you put onit's just like all right,I feel like it today.I feel like going crazy today.It just randomly happensthroughout the courseof the year.We play so many games wegotta put so many outfits onthat like he said, his last outfit,he just felt like throwinga sweater on with somejeans and some comfortable shoes.Sometimes, you wanna put it on.That's how I felt that night.- I got kinda inspiredI was in Tokyo and Japanin the summer time and I saw the officersand stuff there worepolice suits and stuffand have the caution signs andthe reflective all of that.That's kind of my inspiration.You can't see my pants inthis but they're orange.Kinda the same, inspired by that.That's where I come from.- The suit itself is already fire,you know with the turtle neck.But just the bag, just give it that extraokay, he put that on.You know then obviously,some Binny Nee in the bag.But yeah, that was alsoa weekend where justyou gotta bring it.You know obviously, allthe super stars are thereand a lot of cameras, a lot of lights.You gotta make sure youget dressed to impress.I don't really wear sunglasses like that.Especially, going to thearena and going to games.But overall, just suit withthe bag and the glasses.It felt like it made sense.- Nice look, champ.For sure.- It's confidence.Like majority of thepeople, not just in the NBA,but in life in the worldare scared to put somethingon because people are gonna say somethingor talk about it or whatever.- We've often talked overthe years about style.And going back and forthon the positive note.Just for me, I think it'simportant that cultureand how important the leaguehas take notice to it.- Over the years we'veseen what Russ puts onand he doesn't care what anybody saysbecause he's confident in himselfand he puts it on.Whoa, what's brut?You know it's all about confidence man.And if you have that, which he has,to the tenth power.Once you have that you knowyou're able to do anything.And I'm not just speakingabout fashion and dressing,but just in life.His lane is obviously at the top.He has everybody watching what he wears.- People may joke aboutit or think it's funnyor thing it's great.But people actually follow itand people actually pay attention to it,which is the unique part about it.James has created a lanefor himself in that aspectand people don't understand.And not just say put stuff on,but also put him at the top of the listwhen it comes to fashionable guysand fashionable athletes,not just in basketball.- Thanks GQ, that was our style.Ya dig?- [Man Behind Camera]You never put a shirt on.- Wear a shirt for what?