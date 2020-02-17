Global  

Watch: ‘Namaste Trump’ hoardings in Ahmedabad ahead of US President’s visit

Watch: ‘Namaste Trump’ hoardings in Ahmedabad ahead of US President’s visit

Watch: ‘Namaste Trump’ hoardings in Ahmedabad ahead of US President’s visit

‘Namaste Trump’ posters and hoardings are being put up in Ahmedabad ahead of US President’s Donald Trump’s visit.
‘Over 1 lakh people will welcome President Trump in Gujarat’: Vijay Rupani [Video]‘Over 1 lakh people will welcome President Trump in Gujarat’: Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minster Vijay Rupani took stock of preparations for the mega ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:06Published

Trump's India visit: Shiv Sena slams preparations, says seems like an emperor's visit|OneIndia News [Video]Trump's India visit: Shiv Sena slams preparations, says seems like an emperor's visit|OneIndia News

AS THE MODI GOVERNMENT IS LEAVING NO STONE UNTURNED TO IMPRESS US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ON HIS INDIA VISIT, HEAVY PREPARATIONS ARE UNDERWAY. BUT FORMER BJP ALLY SHIV SENA HAS MOCKED THE PREPARATIONS..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:58Published

