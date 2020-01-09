2020 Triumph Rocket 3 R And GT Review | First Ride

Global  

When Triumph debuted the first Rocket III, the engine looked more like something from the automotive world than anything we had seen in a production motorcycle.

The huge power of the 2,300cc engine had the weight to go with it, nearly pulling your arms out of their sockets at launch, but presenting challenges on anything other than flat, straight roads.

Now after over 15 years, the Rocket has matured.

With a new, even bigger engine and huge weight reductions, the 2020 Rocket 3 R and 3 GT are faster, more nimble, and more well-rounded machines altogether, but will Triumph's new triples have what it takes to find success as both a roadster and a cruiser?
