Fort Wayne officials discuss phases two and three of the Riverfront project

The public go to see what’s ahead for the Riverfront development in downtown on Monday night and it has people excited about the future.
Officials with the riverfront development project here in fort wayne held a meeting tonight to discuss the future of the project as they move from phase one into phases two and three.

the meeting tonight allowed the public to see what's ahead for riverfront development here in downtown and it's got people excited about the future.

"i'm very excited to see what's coming."mark jones and other residents were at promenade park tonight, listening to how developers are turning from the completion of the park in phase one and looking downstream to phases two and three.the plan for phase two includes more public spaces down by the river to hang out and an expansion of the tree canopy trail, something that has jones excited.

"that was, i was in awe of that.

When i went up on the trail for the first time and saw the views from the trail, so an extension of that would be really great."stacy haviland is a community development manager with the city of fort wayne, she says getting people down to the river is a constant goal of the riverfront project.

"that's the whole intent of this, to be able to open up the river to everybody.

Those get down areas does allow people to come down and access the river that way.

"the project isn't without issues, they have to solve problems with parking as private development comes in along the river.

"some of the spaces we use now for parking, that will be taken up by other construction, so we're going to have to find new places to park, essentially."part of that solution is to use the site of the old rescue mission and part of the north river property for temporary parking.

Phases two and three still have time until ground breaking.

Renderings are still being completed and construction won't start until early 20-21, but people are still excited about how the project is turning out "i grew up here, i knew what downtown looked like in the 70s and this is not the same downtown."

"i think that excitment will last a while longer."

This won't be the last meeting, the next informational meeting will be held at on march 16th at 6pm inside promenade park pavillion reporting live at promenade park, caleb saylor fox 55 news.

