Bloomberg makes Las Vegas debate stage, facing Dem rivals for 1st time

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg has qualified for the next Democratic presidential debate.

The former New York mayor will appear Wednesday in Las Vegas alongside Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg.
