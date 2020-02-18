Global  

Ryan Newman hospitalized in serious condition after terrifying crash at Daytona 500

President Donald Trump leads prayers for NASCAR driver Ryan Newman who is in serious condition after huge Daytona 500 crash

NASCAR confirmed Ryan Newman is not in a life-threatening condition after a huge crash at the Daytona...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •TIMEFOX SportsE! Online


Krissie Newman Wiki: Facts About Ryan Newman’s Wife

Ryan Newman is in a serious condition after suffering non-life-threatening injuries after a fiery...
Earn The Necklace - Published


Tweets about this

RebelAngelMike

🌹Maga Vet Mike🌹 #PatriotsUnite RT @zeusFanHouse: Leftists Celebrate #RyanNewman Crash Because He Supported #Trump #NASCAR driver hospitalized in serious condition after… 4 minutes ago

KPLC7News

KPLC Denny Hamlin won his third Daytona 500 and Ryan Newman was hospitalized in serious condition after a terrifying cra… https://t.co/ylXiTcNwOG 8 minutes ago

zeusFanHouse

Zeus 🇺🇸 ⭐⭐⭐ No Collusion, No Obstruction! Leftists Celebrate #RyanNewman Crash Because He Supported #Trump #NASCAR driver hospitalized in serious condition… https://t.co/hx0El6yxxN 26 minutes ago

BreakinNewz01

BreakinNewz Denny Hamlin won his third Daytona 500 and was an immediate afterthought. Fellow driver Ryan Newman was hospitalize… https://t.co/UsdFBjann8 30 minutes ago

RealRadio943

Real Radio 94.3 Ryan Newman was leading the final lap at the Daytona 500 and then this happened! He was involved in a crash, and hi… https://t.co/qMHlzRUcXY 31 minutes ago

KALBtv5

KALB News Channel 5 ICYMI: Denny Hamlin won his third Daytona 500 and was an immediate afterthought. Fellow driver Ryan Newman was hosp… https://t.co/mxDHBIIxTk 33 minutes ago

danbrantley2626

Dan RT @petreflorea: Ryan Newman hospitalized in serious condition after crash at Daytona, injuries believed not to be life-threatening https:/… 34 minutes ago

petreflorea

petreflorea Ryan Newman hospitalized in serious condition after crash at Daytona, injuries believed not to be life-threatening https://t.co/WQq1SjlkqW 34 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ryan Newman Hospitalized In Serious Condition Following Daytona 500 Crash [Video]Ryan Newman Hospitalized In Serious Condition Following Daytona 500 Crash

Ryan Newman is hospitalized in a &quot;serious condition&quot; following his final-lap accident at the Daytona 500.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Ryan Newman suffers serious, not life-threatening injuries from crash during Daytona 500 [Video]Ryan Newman suffers serious, not life-threatening injuries from crash during Daytona 500

Ryan Newman is okay. NASCAR officials said Newman had non life-threatening injuries following a horrific crash at the end of the Daytona 500 on Monday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:19Published

