'Condemn Congress': Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop's claims on 26/11 attack 16 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:20s - Published 'Condemn Congress': Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop's claims on 26/11 attack Union minister Piyush Goyal targeted the Indian National Congress party and erstwhile United Progressive Alliance government. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this