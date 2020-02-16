Global  

Herman the pigeon and Lundy the chihuahua are friendship goals

Herman the pigeon and Lundy the chihuahua are friendship goalsThe Mia Foundation helped these two animals form a friendship
Recent related news from verified sources

This pigeon snuggling a chihuahua puppy is post-Valentine's friend goals

Herman the pigeon welcomed a canine newcomer at the animal sanctuary he calls home with more...
Mashable - Published


