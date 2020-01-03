Listen and Read: Carole Barrowman's Audiobook Picks

So many books to read... so little time!

That's why audiobooks have become so popular recently.

You can check off those books you've been dying to read on the go!

Our book reviewer Carole Barrowman is back to share some of her favorite audiobook picks... read by some famous voices.

For more information on Carole, visit CaroleBarrowman.com.

And see below for her picks!

Laura Dern reads "LITTLE WOMEN" by Louisa May Alcott - Greta Gerwig’s Academy Award nominated adaptation Little Women was beautiful to watch and this is amazing to listen to.

Dern plays Marnie March in the movie and reads with Oscar worthy cadence and emotion.

Loved listening to this so much.

Tom Hanks reads "THE DUTCH HOUSE" by Ann Patchett - This was one of my favorite novels of last year.

It’s the chronicle of a brother and sister who are forced from their family’s peculiar mansion by their step-mother.

Despite not being much of a Hanks’ fan, he’s pretty perfect as the novel’s narrator, Danny (the brother).

Anthony Bourdain reads his memoir "KITCHEN CONFIDENTIAL" - If, like me, you miss watching Bourdain eat his way around the world (he died in 2018) in Parts Unknown, listen to him reading his own memoir that established his career as a celebrity chef and global food phenomenon.

Bourdain’s narration is stellar.

Michelle Obama reads her memoir "BECOMING" - Former first lady, Michelle Obama reads her inspiring memoir about her journey from the south side of Chicago to the Whitehouse.

Her voice is as lovely as her words.

Trevor Noah reads his own memoir "BORN A CRIME" - Noah’s memoir is about his childhood and growing up in apartheid South Africa.

It won a number of awards when it was first published and Noah won for Audible’s Best Narrator of 2018 for his reading.

His narration is intimate and evocative.

I felt as if he was telling his story just to me.