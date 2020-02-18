Global  

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy

Boy Scouts Of America Files For BankruptcyThe Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy early Tuesday morning.
Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy Protection

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy ProtectionWatch VideoThe Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy overnight.  The organization said the...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •NPRReutersFOXNews.comNYTimes.comRIA Nov.BBC NewsIndependentTelegraph.co.uk


AP Top Stories February 18 A

Here's the latest for Tuesday February 18th: China reports almost 2,000 new coronavirus cases; Boy...
USATODAY.com - Published


Lego_Ink_Vial

Plums RT @VaskaRaeca: Stop me if you've heard this before: a highly conservative organization with a documented history of denying that their sta… 3 seconds ago

jeanniebead

🕰4️⃣⚖️➕🥃➕ GOTV RT @NPR: The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing will allow the Boy Scouts of America to keep operating as it reorganizes its finances and handles… 7 seconds ago

rmertel

Rebecca Mertel🌊🌊🌊 Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy. Hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits are now on hold. Another pedophile ri… https://t.co/Xr5o1mYnmj 7 seconds ago

FamilyNp72

FamilyNP72 RT @prayingmedic: Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy after hundreds of***abuse lawsuits https://t.co/VaXxtzZREO 10 seconds ago

RagingRed8

Raging Red © RT @cjtruth: Boy Scouts of America, hobbled by multiple sex-abuse lawsuits, files for bankruptcy protection https://t.co/jXNXR18zDP 26 seconds ago

gsparise

sonsempreio 2.0 RT @Bankofisland: Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy Amid Sex Abuse Scandal | @crooksandliars https://t.co/XCM8nZpTHV 44 seconds ago

elvislver56

Lori Rusher RT @The_News_DIVA: Facing a Wave of Sex-Abuse Claims, Boy Scouts of America Files for Bankruptcy https://t.co/iRrGrut7r8 45 seconds ago

caproparents

California Protective Parents Association The Boy Scouts of America is filing for bankruptcy, funding victims and continuing? How is this possible for them… https://t.co/3ToWECCo5F 47 seconds ago


BSA files for bankruptcy after sex abuse allegations [Video]BSA files for bankruptcy after sex abuse allegations

The Boy Scouts of America said on Tuesday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid a flood of lawsuits over allegations of child sexual abuse stretching back decades. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:02Published

Boy Scouts of America File for Bankruptcy Amid Sexual Abuse Lawsuits [Video]Boy Scouts of America File for Bankruptcy Amid Sexual Abuse Lawsuits

Boy Scouts of America File for Bankruptcy Amid Sexual Abuse Lawsuits On Feb. 18, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, as the group faces a growing wave of..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:26Published

