'M*A*S*H' Actress Kellye Nakahara Dies At 72

Kellye Nakahara, known for her role in the TV show &quot;M*A*S*H,&quot; died Sunday.

Kellye Nakahara, known for her role in the TV show "M*A*S*H," died Sunday. Nakahara famously played Nurse Kellye in "M*A*S*H," which ran from 1972-1983. According to CNN, she also had roles in the..

