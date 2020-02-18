Raiola exclusive: I have nothing against Ole now < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:25s - Published Raiola exclusive: I have nothing against Ole Mino Raiola has exclusively told Sky Sports News that he has no issues with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following recent social media posts about Paul Pogba. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this