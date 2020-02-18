Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hauler parade on Las Vegas Boulevard has been canceled

Hauler parade on Las Vegas Boulevard has been canceled

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:14s - Published < > Embed
Hauler parade on Las Vegas Boulevard has been canceled

Hauler parade on Las Vegas Boulevard has been canceled

Race fans expecting to see the annual NASCAR hauler parade on Thursday night can turn their full attention to the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hauler parade on Las Vegas Boulevard has been canceled

TO RAIN---WHICH MEANS THEHAULERS WON'T ARRIVE IN TIMEFOR THE TRADITIONAL PARADE ONLAS VEGAS BOULEVARD.THE LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY'SPRESIDENT SAYS IT'S JUST NOTPOSSIBLE TO GET TO LAS VEGAS INTIME.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

News3LV

KSNV News 3 The rain forced a delay of the Daytona 500, and the haulers still need to make their way from Daytona Beach to Nort… https://t.co/e26l3nMZIK 11 hours ago

veryvegasviews

Very Vegas Views RT @reviewjournal: Thursday’s annual @NASCAR hauler parade down Las Vegas Boulevard preceding the Pennzoil 400 at @LVMotorSpeedway has been… 19 hours ago

reviewjournal

Las Vegas Review-Journal Thursday’s annual @NASCAR hauler parade down Las Vegas Boulevard preceding the Pennzoil 400 at @LVMotorSpeedway has… https://t.co/SWvj1DMldo 21 hours ago

FOX5Vegas

FOX5 Las Vegas "Due to the rain postponement of the #Daytona500, race-team haulers will not arrive in Las Vegas in time to partici… https://t.co/3Ox4LUmcUX 21 hours ago

News3LV

KSNV News 3 NASCAR hauler parade on Las Vegas Boulevard cancelled due to weather in Daytona https://t.co/pPRewMvl04 22 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

160 animals adopted in 3 days during Valentine's Day special, Animal Foundation says [Video]160 animals adopted in 3 days during Valentine's Day special, Animal Foundation says

The Animal Foundation says 160 animals were adopted in just three days during their Valentine's Day promotion.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:15Published

The psychology of inner monologues [Video]The psychology of inner monologues

The psychology of inner monologues

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.