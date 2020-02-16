Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Elton John postpones New Zealand shows after walking pneumonia diagnosis

Elton John postpones New Zealand shows after walking pneumonia diagnosis

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Elton John postpones New Zealand shows after walking pneumonia diagnosis

Elton John postpones New Zealand shows after walking pneumonia diagnosis

Elton John has postponed his final two shows in New Zealand as he recovers from an illness.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sir Elton John ends New Zealand concert early after 'walking pneumonia' diagnosis

The pop-rock icon has broken down in tears and finished his show in Auckland early, saying he's "just...
The Age - Published Also reported by •Billboard.comAceShowbizBBC NewsSeattle TimesBelfast Telegraph


Pneumonia Forces Early End To Elton John Concert On His Farewell Tour

The legendary showman didn't want to cancel his show in New Zealand despite a pneumonia diagnosis...
NPR - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Elton John Apologizes For Cutting New Zealand Concert Short [Video]Elton John Apologizes For Cutting New Zealand Concert Short

Elton John apologized to fans for cutting his concert short in Auckland, New Zealand. According to Reuters, the British singer lost his voice due to walking pneumonia. John broke down in tears at the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Emotional Elton John Cuts Show Short In New Zealand Due To Walking Pneumonia [Video]Emotional Elton John Cuts Show Short In New Zealand Due To Walking Pneumonia

The legendary singer lost his voice due to walking pneumonia and had to be helped off stage.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.