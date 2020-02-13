Global  

World Health Organization classifies Coronavirus as high risk on global level

The World Health Organization has classified the current coronavirus disease outbreak as High Risk on a Global Level.

As of February 18th, there are 71,429 confirmed cases and 1,775 deaths.
