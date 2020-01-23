Global  

Nyle Dimarco Gets A Drag Makeover Miz Cracker

America's Next Top Model Winner Nyle Dimarco gets a drag makeover by drag superstar Miz Cracker.

The two open up to each other about what inspires their work, Nyle's unique outlook on life coming from multigenerational family, and his hopes to challenge more casting directors with giving disabled roles to disabled actors.

Nyle also shows Miz Cracker thow to say modern phrases like "Netflix and Chill," "Slide into My DMs," and "I forgot m wallet...," in sign language.
