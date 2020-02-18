Global  

Inside Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Elegant NYC Apartment

Inside Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Elegant NYC Apartment

Inside Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Elegant NYC Apartment

Today Architectural Digest is welcomed to the New York home of Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his Tony Award-winning husband Justin Mikita.

The couple made a point of investing in and designing custom cabinets and storage solutions, wringing every inch of space out of their Manhattan digs.

As a result, the living space feels sleek and comfortable while providing plenty of space for tucking away pots and pans or say, displaying awards.

Did we mention that Justin has a Tony Award?

Because he does.

