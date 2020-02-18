Inside Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Elegant NYC Apartment

Today Architectural Digest is welcomed to the New York home of Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his Tony Award-winning husband Justin Mikita.

The couple made a point of investing in and designing custom cabinets and storage solutions, wringing every inch of space out of their Manhattan digs.

As a result, the living space feels sleek and comfortable while providing plenty of space for tucking away pots and pans or say, displaying awards.

Did we mention that Justin has a Tony Award?

Because he does.