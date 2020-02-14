Global  

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Asset Management Stocks

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Asset Management Stocks

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Asset Management Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.4%.

Leading the group were shares of Tanzanian Gold, up about 16.8% and shares of Alexco Resource up about 10.3% on the day.
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Asset Management Stocks

