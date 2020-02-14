Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Asset Management Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.4%.
Leading the group were shares of Tanzanian Gold, up about 16.8% and shares of Alexco Resource up about 10.3% on the day.
Also showing relative strength are asset management shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Legg Mason, trading up by about 23.6% and Franklin Resources, trading higher by about 4.7% on Tuesday.
In trading on Tuesday, paper & forest products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Koppers Holdings Inc Koppers Holdings, down about..
