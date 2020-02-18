Global  

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Sex Assault, Rape Charges Now In The Hands Of Jury

Tuesday morning, a judge instructed jurors - seven men and five women - on five charges in total against Harvey Weinstein.

CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Jury in Weinstein rape trial begins deliberations

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial began deliberations on Tuesday on...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS News


Jury deliberations to begin in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

A jury is expected to begin deliberations in New York on Tuesday in Harvey Weinstein's trial, after...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



Daily_Record

The Daily Record The 67-year-old could spend the rest of his life in prison if jurors convict him of***assault charges in New York. https://t.co/KSvVcuC2Ql 15 seconds ago

ruthyvonnestory

Ruth Story RT @ABC: Manhattan Supreme Court Judge James Burke orders Harvey Weinstein's defense team not to speak with the press, following an op-ed b… 19 seconds ago

Baileyreport

James Bailey RT @ABC: NEW: Harvey Weinstein arrives at a New York City courthouse as the jury in his rape and sexual assault case is set to begin delibe… 27 seconds ago

AmyClevenger12

Amy Clevenger Harvey Weinstein’s defense team has been issued a gag order while the jury deliberates on whether or not to convict… https://t.co/UjEMC0tK44 2 minutes ago

gerge42

Susanne Maier RT @evanmcmurry: Manhattan Supreme Court Judge James Burke orders Harvey Weinstein's defense team not to speak with the press, following an… 4 minutes ago

evanmcmurry

Evan McMurry Manhattan Supreme Court Judge James Burke orders Harvey Weinstein's defense team not to speak with the press, follo… https://t.co/dI8PxEhsK4 6 minutes ago

elvan

elvan RT @NYMag: Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein wanted a juror in his rape and sexual assault trial dismissed, claiming she was “reviewing books on… 6 minutes ago


Jury expected to begin deliberations in Weinstein trial [Video]Jury expected to begin deliberations in Weinstein trial

A jury is expected to begin deliberations Tuesday in Harvey Weinstein's trial after often-emotional testimony from multiple women who accused him of sexual assault. Weinstein arrived at court early..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Jury to begin deliberations in Harvey Weinstein rape trial [Video]Jury to begin deliberations in Harvey Weinstein rape trial

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:55Published

