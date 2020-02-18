Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mediterranean Diet May Help Curb Cognitive Decline: Study

Mediterranean Diet May Help Curb Cognitive Decline: Study

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Mediterranean Diet May Help Curb Cognitive Decline: Study

Mediterranean Diet May Help Curb Cognitive Decline: Study

Scientists say sticking to a Mediterranean diet--one rich in nuts, fruits, vegetables, and fish--may help curb cognitive decline in the elderly.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheNaturalBlaze

Natural Blaze Mediterranean diet may help curb advance of frailty and cognitive decline, suggest researchers.… https://t.co/4FLXHFuzSQ 3 hours ago

connexun

connexun.com #ConnexunNews 🇮🇹 🇮🇪 🇳🇱 🇫🇷 🇵🇱 🇬🇧 Eating a #Mediterranean diet promotes gut bacteria linked to healthy ageing and ma… https://t.co/SboaE1bScY 6 hours ago

OrlaCWalsh

Orla Walsh RD RT @BreakfastNT: Eating a Mediterranean diet promotes gut bacteria linked to healthy ageing. That’s according to new research coming out… 8 hours ago

BreakfastNT

Newstalk Breakfast Eating a Mediterranean diet promotes gut bacteria linked to healthy ageing. That’s according to new research comi… https://t.co/jRaNM0epTh 9 hours ago

FunandFitBike

Fun and Fit Bike Worth knowing: https://t.co/zPpgvLp0QY 9 hours ago

JauchChiro

Jauch Chiropractic Aging is associated with deteriorating bodily functions & increasing inflammation, both of which herald the onset o… https://t.co/Xnxvb4feQh 10 hours ago

aedailydotnetuk

aedailydotnetuk Mediterranean Diet May Help Curb Advance of Frailty and Cognitive Decline in Older People 15 hours ago

aedailydotnetuk

aedailydotnetuk Mediterranean Diet May Help Curb Advance of Frailty and Cognitive Decline in Older People https://t.co/LJlMQUsvtS https://t.co/E7o02Cbv4A 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.