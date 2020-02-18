Global  

Pier 1 Imports files for bankruptcy

Pier 1 Imports files for bankruptcy

Pier 1 Imports files for bankruptcy

As nearly 450 Pier 1 locations are set to close in the coming year, the company announced it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Pier 1 Imports announced that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is attempting to sell the company. Pier 1 previously announced it will close up to 450 stores due to widening losses at the company.

The home decor retailer is already in the process of closing hundreds of stores. DeMarco Morgan reports.

