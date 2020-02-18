Disgusting plane bathroom sign tells fliers to wash hands with bottled water on February 18, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:25s - Published Disgusting plane bathroom sign tells fliers to wash hands with bottled water A passenger on a three-hour Ryanair flight from Stansted, United Kingdom, to Alicante, Spain, filmed a filthy lavatory without running water. A sign on the bathroom floor read: "Please use water bottle to wash hands. Sorry for the inconvenience." 0

