Cold Cloudy Skies With Possible Stray Showers 22 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:51s - Published Cold Cloudy Skies With Possible Stray Showers Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast Snow will continue through the evening commute, possible heavy at times, with some lingering snow carrying over into the early overnight. Event totals look to be 3-6". Temperatures will fall into the.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 04:03Published 17 hours ago Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast We have a system on the way that looks to bring mainly snow, though a few raindrops may mix in to the SE. Most of this is going to start slowly through the afternoon and continue into the evening.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:18Published 1 day ago